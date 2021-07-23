Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 22,875 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $23,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $4,872,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $68.18 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

