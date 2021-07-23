Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Corteva were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after buying an additional 175,700 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

