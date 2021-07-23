Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 144,432 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Juniper Networks worth $24,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 378.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 136,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 108,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE JNPR opened at $27.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.