Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 931,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Hooker Furniture worth $33,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 27.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 93.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Hooker Furniture news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $33.66 on Friday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

