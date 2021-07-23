Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Sally Beauty worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE:SBH opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.