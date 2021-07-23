MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equitable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,126,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $715,679,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,053,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,151,000 after purchasing an additional 386,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Equitable by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,882 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

