Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,343 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 29.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.87. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

