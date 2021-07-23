UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 1,676.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 573,762 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 493,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after buying an additional 481,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 494,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 369,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Shares of VXRT opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.29. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. Vaxart’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,840. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.