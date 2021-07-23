Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett Sells 3,188 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $811,632.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mark Garrett sold 2,183 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $545,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $251,250.00.

Snowflake stock opened at $267.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.02. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Snowflake by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.