Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,925 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of MRC Global worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth about $716,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth about $2,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 14.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

