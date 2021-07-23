Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Chase were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCF. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 23.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,720.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $35,766.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,884.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $278,682. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $110.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.01. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.84 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

