Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 12,531 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 134.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Strategic Education were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRA has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $70.91 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $173.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

