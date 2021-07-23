Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,494 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Capri were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Capri by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.