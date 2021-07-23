Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,267 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

BLDP opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

