Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.88 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,251 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of National Fuel Gas worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after acquiring an additional 379,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after acquiring an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

NYSE:NFG opened at $50.46 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

