Zacks Investment Research Lowers NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Shares of NBEV opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $265.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.19. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that NewAge will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the first quarter valued at $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 36.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

