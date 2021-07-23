Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $590.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous target price of $575.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

NFLX opened at $511.77 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $226.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after acquiring an additional 143,668 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 475,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

