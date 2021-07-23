New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.45.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.52. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.