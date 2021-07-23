AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors.

AB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 102,307 shares in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

