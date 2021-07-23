agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

AGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

AGL stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. agilon health has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

