Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $64.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.