Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Shares of PHGUF stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $677.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.77. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharming Group (PHGUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.