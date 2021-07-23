Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.19. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 779.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,035,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 589,461 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,086,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 556,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,482,000 after buying an additional 495,588 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

