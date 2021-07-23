Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $814,468,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $150,865,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NVR by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NVR by 35.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,014.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,853.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,658.00 and a twelve month high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $42.50 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

