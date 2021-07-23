-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). LivePerson posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 22.2% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson stock opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

