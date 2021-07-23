Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.