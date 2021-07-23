Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 81,767 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Stantec by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $1,781,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 260,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,143 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

STN stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.46%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

