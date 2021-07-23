Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 868,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.27% of Cars.com worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Cars.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cars.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARS. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Cars.com stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

