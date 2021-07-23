Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 56,847 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,847 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $109.67 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

SSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

