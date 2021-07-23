Barclays PLC Has $275,000 Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 73,004 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of VSAT opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,249.25, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

