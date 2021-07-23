Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.75 Million Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,097 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.56. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

