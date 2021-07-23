MML Investors Services LLC Invests $235,000 in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,079 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter worth $205,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $20.51 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

