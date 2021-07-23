E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) vs. Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Head to Head Survey

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares E2open Parent and Clarivate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $330.01 million 5.99 -$37.13 million N/A N/A Clarivate $1.25 billion 12.89 -$311.87 million $0.55 45.84

E2open Parent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for E2open Parent and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 1 2 0 2.67 Clarivate 0 0 4 0 3.00

E2open Parent presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.84%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.91%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent N/A N/A N/A Clarivate -3.90% 5.49% 3.16%

Summary

Clarivate beats E2open Parent on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

