Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,958 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Cardlytics worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Cardlytics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.17.

Cardlytics stock opened at $127.38 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.65.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $923,677.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,299.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,569 shares of company stock worth $5,416,236 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

