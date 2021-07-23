Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,854,000 after acquiring an additional 135,944 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 316,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.