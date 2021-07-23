MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,510 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,344,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 618.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,766,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,740,000 after purchasing an additional 992,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,503,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,755,925 shares of company stock valued at $102,829,396. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

