MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 7,688 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5,243.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.