MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $73.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.