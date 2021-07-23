Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.50.

PRLB opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $82.16 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $2,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Proto Labs by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 307.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Proto Labs by 2.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $771,000.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

