Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have outperformed the industry in the past six months, driven by better-than-expected results for second-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite inflation pressure and higher investments in marketing and advertising, results gained from product launches, which led to top-line growth and margin expansion, strong cash flow and improved profitability. Also, continued strength in global pet care category contributed to quarterly growth. Earnings gained from favorable volumes and productivity. Moreover, favorable pricing and productivity related to the Global Productivity Improvement Program aided gross margin. Management lifted the fiscal 2021 view. However, elevated SG&A expenses due to higher marketing investments remain a concern. Also, stiff competition and tough economic environment due to pandemic have been headwinds.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of SPB opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.54. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,094,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

