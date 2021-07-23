Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 123,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 478,206 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,455,000 after purchasing an additional 171,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

