Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 123,275 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 254.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,275 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.40% of City Office REIT worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85,610 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 315,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 113,630 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 114,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

CIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

NYSE:CIO opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

