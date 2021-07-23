Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $129,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $136,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $143,200.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $147,800.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $195,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $34.65 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on YMAB. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

