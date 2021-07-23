JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc Acquires 12,732 Shares

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 12,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $72,699.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,182 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $7,139.28.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 3 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,125.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 5,250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,445.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 4,065 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $24,715.20.

On Monday, June 28th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 5,725 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $34,407.25.

On Thursday, June 24th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 8,627 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,330.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,038 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,044.58.

On Friday, June 18th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455.00.

Shares of JMP opened at $5.99 on Friday. JMP Group LLC has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of JMP Group by 127.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,332 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

