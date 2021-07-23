Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) Director Buys C$104,121.60 in Stock

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) Director John Morris Moretz purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,121.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,215,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,347,744.75.

John Morris Moretz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, John Morris Moretz purchased 50,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,407.20.

Shares of TSE NEPT opened at C$1.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$168.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.93 and a 1 year high of C$4.55.

A number of research firms have commented on NEPT. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$3.75 to C$1.10 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

