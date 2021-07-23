Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Director Purchases $89,411.00 in Stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $89,411.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AHT stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $77.90.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($14.40) by $3.40. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
