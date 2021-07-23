Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Director Purchases $89,411.00 in Stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $89,411.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($14.40) by $3.40. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,801 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,882 shares during the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

