Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.66 Million in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,503,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,487,000 after buying an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,134,000 after buying an additional 298,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 164,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,565,000 after acquiring an additional 114,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.