SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

CIR opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $598.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

