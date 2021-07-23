Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,445,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,064,000 after acquiring an additional 204,721 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter worth $23,133,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 436,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 74,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 148,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

PACK opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.96. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

