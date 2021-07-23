Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of Gossamer Bio worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $583.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

